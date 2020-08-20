Qantas boss Alan Joyce says international travel is unlikely from Australia before July next year

Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia



Qantas’s last Boeing 747 aeroplane left a farewell message in the sky as it flew from Australia for the final time.The “Queen of the Skies” departed from Sydney Airport on its last journey to Los Angeles, and drew the company’s kangaroo logo in the air before setting off across the sea.

