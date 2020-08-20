Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Qantas boss Alan Joyce says international travel is unlikely from Australia before July next year

SBS Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Australia's largest airline has suffered a $4 billion hit in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alan Joyce (executive) Alan Joyce (executive) Irish-Australian airline executive

Watch: Qantas media conference live

 Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is holding a live media conference shortly. The airline has announced it profit before tax was just $124 million, down 91 per cent on the..
SBS

Qantas Flag-carrier airline of Australia

Coronavirus-hit Qantas posts £1bn annual loss

 The Australian airline expects around 4,000 of its planned job cuts to be finalised by the end of September.
BBC News
Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia [Video]

Qantas 747 plane draws kangaroo in the sky during final journey from Australia

Qantas’s last Boeing 747 aeroplane left a farewell message in the sky as it flew from Australia for the final time.The “Queen of the Skies” departed from Sydney Airport on its last journey to Los Angeles, and drew the company’s kangaroo logo in the air before setting off across the sea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Australia's Qantas decommissions last Boeing 747 after 50 years [Video]

Australia's Qantas decommissions last Boeing 747 after 50 years

The decommissioning of the aircraft is the latest blow for the aviation industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this