Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck unsure of nursing home COVID-19 death toll as extra funding announced

SBS Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, who has apologised for mistakes made in the aged care response to COVID-19, was unable to tell an inquiry how many nursing home residents have died.
Richard Colbeck Richard Colbeck Australian politician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

