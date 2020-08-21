Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck unsure of nursing home COVID-19 death toll as extra funding announced

EJ Espresso: Russia looks at India for Covid vaccine production 9 trapped after fire at Telangana power plant. Delhi's Swachh ranking raises a stink. Russia is looking at India for Covid vaccine production. And teams land in UAE for IPL 2020. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to..

Parrot is in training to become an interior decorator



Einstein is considering a new career as an interior decorator. Placement of a rug is very important when decorating your home. It must be placed in just the right spot to create balance in a room... Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago

CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients



Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 3 days ago