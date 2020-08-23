|
Brisbane's detention centre cluster grows as Queensland records 2 new coronavirus cases
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases and both are linked to an outbreak at Brisbane's youth detention centre, taking the total cluster to nine people.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
New coronavirus restrictions return in Queensland as youth detention centre cluster growsSix new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS
New restrictions return in Queensland as coronavirus cases linked to youth detention centre growSix new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS
New restrictions return in Queensland as coronavirus cases linked to youth detention centre riseSix new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreakAnother six Queensland coronavirus cases have been confirmed linked to the Brisbane youth detention centre, prompting authorities to immediately introduce new..
New Zealand Herald
Brisbane capital city of Queensland, Australia
Children remain in lockdown after guard with coronavirus worked at Brisbane youth detention centreMore than 100 children remain in lockdown at a Brisbane detention centre after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS
Worker at Brisbane youth detention centre continued to work with coronavirusA staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS
COVID-19 case at Brisbane detention centreA staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this