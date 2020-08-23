Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brisbane's detention centre cluster grows as Queensland records 2 new coronavirus cases

SBS Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases and both are linked to an outbreak at Brisbane's youth detention centre, taking the total cluster to nine people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

New coronavirus restrictions return in Queensland as youth detention centre cluster grows

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

New restrictions return in Queensland as coronavirus cases linked to youth detention centre grow

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

New restrictions return in Queensland as coronavirus cases linked to youth detention centre rise

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreak

 Another six Queensland coronavirus cases have been confirmed linked to the Brisbane youth detention centre, prompting authorities to immediately introduce new..
New Zealand Herald

Brisbane Brisbane capital city of Queensland, Australia

Children remain in lockdown after guard with coronavirus worked at Brisbane youth detention centre

 More than 100 children remain in lockdown at a Brisbane detention centre after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS

Worker at Brisbane youth detention centre continued to work with coronavirus

 A staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS

COVID-19 case at Brisbane detention centre

 A staff member at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol has continued to work while suffering from the coronavirus.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

No sings of the pandemic coming to an end as India registered the biggest single day jump in the Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours. India recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus tally with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Study: Super-Spreaders Are Contributing To 'Explosions' Of COVID-19 Transmission [Video]

Study: Super-Spreaders Are Contributing To 'Explosions' Of COVID-19 Transmission

A new study highlights the astonishing role played by 'super-spreaders' in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Super-spreading is a phenomenon in which certain individuals disproportionately..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
MSDH reports 894 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths Thursday [Video]

MSDH reports 894 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 894 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Thursday, Aug. 20.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Related news from verified sources

Brisbane's detention centre cluster grows as Queensland records 2 new coronavirus cases

 Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases and both are linked to an outbreak at Brisbane's youth detention centre, taking the total cluster to nine people.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

New restrictions return in Queensland as cases linked to youth detention centre rise

 Six new COVID-19 infections have been linked to a case at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreak

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane youth centre focus of new outbreak Another six Queensland coronavirus cases have been confirmed linked to the Brisbane youth detention centre, prompting authorities to immediately introduce new...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this