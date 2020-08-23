Global  
 

NT Election: Federal government minister says too early to draw lessons from first poll during pandemic

SBS Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Senior government minister Mathias Cormann says it is too early to draw any lessons from the NT election, where Labor looks set to retain power.
International arrival cap won't be lifted

 Senior federal government minister Mathias Cormann has talked down the prospect of lifting a cap on international arrivals to help Australians stranded abroad.
SBS

