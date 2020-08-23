|
NT Election: Federal government minister says too early to draw lessons from first poll during pandemic
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Senior government minister Mathias Cormann says it is too early to draw any lessons from the NT election, where Labor looks set to retain power.
International arrival cap won't be liftedSenior federal government minister Mathias Cormann has talked down the prospect of lifting a cap on international arrivals to help Australians stranded abroad.
SBS
