|
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanks multicultural community for testing rates
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave her thanks to Sydney's multicultural community for coming forward to get tested, despite language barriers.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus casesNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transportNSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the..
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport as NSW records 10 new casesNSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resist calls to mandate masks on public transport as state records 10 new casesNSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS
Calls to mandate masks on public transport as entire busload of Sydney passengers told to self-isolateNSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay has reiterated her call for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to mandate mask-wearing on public transport.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW records 17 new coronavirus cases, only one in hotel quarantineThe NSW premier says the state is tracking positively as virus cases remain mostly linked to known clusters and as numbers in Victoria also stabilise.
SBS
Former NSW MP to face corruption inquiry following cash-for-influence scandalDaryl Maguire will be investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, after an earlier inquiry in 2018 led to his resignation from parliament.
SBS
ICAC investigates disgraced former NSW MPDisgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the NSW corruption watchdog over the cash-for-influence scandal that forced him to quit.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Two Sydney schools shut after virus casesTwo Sydney schools will remain closed on Wednesday after students tested positive to the coronavirus, as the CBD cluster continues to grow.
SBS
“Sunday Morning” Matinee: Hillsong Young & FreeThe last album from the Sydney-based Christian music group Hillsong Young & Free, titled “III,” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney put on alert after worrying virus warningsAfter a weekend of sunny weather in Sydney, the city has now been put on alert with a series of worrying virus warnings.Yesterday, new cases were confirmed at a..
New Zealand Herald
NSW issues fresh coronavirus alerts over a bus route, gym and pubA COVID-19 cluster in Sydney's CBD has grown to 29, with NSW health revealing an early learning centre was forced to close after a worker tested positive.
SBS
Tweets about this