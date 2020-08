Please Explain podcast: Branch stacking in the Victorian Liberal Party exposed Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

In this episode, national editor Tory Maguire is joined by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie to discuss what the branch-stacking revelations in the Victorian Liberal Party mean for the Prime Minister, the party and taxpayers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nathanael Cooper Fascinating Please Explain from @_Tors and @Ageinvestigates today https://t.co/vMXDgVKe3t 5 minutes ago Duska Sulicich Listen to our podcast, where Nick McKenzie explains the branch stacking investigation into the Victorian Liberal Pa… https://t.co/VaXoY7U96Z 10 minutes ago