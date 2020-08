Judges at centre of alleged bias claim as Horn-Tszyu build-up descends into chaos Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Jeff Horn's camp have aired allegations of potential bias from judges, with Tim Tszyu's promoter labeling the public attack 'disgusting'. 👓 View full article

