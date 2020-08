You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami Man Ticketed For Not Wearing Mask Accused Of COVID-19 Relief Funds Fraud In The Millions



A Miami man is drawing worldwide attention after being arrested on charges he defrauded the federal government out of COVID-19 relief funds and spent some of the $4 million loan on a Lamborghini.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published on July 29, 2020 Miami Man Facing Federal Charges On Allegations He Defrauded Government Out Of COVID-19 Relief Funds



CBS4's Peter D'Oench has more on the charges David Hines is facing. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:03 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this