Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of quarantine guests moved from Sydney Travelodge hotel after police audit

SBS Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
More than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel

 More than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.
SBS

More than 360 people moved from Sydney hotel after being found unfit for quarantine

 NSW Police said the hotel did not "meet the expectations required as part of the quarantine program", but did not elaborate on the reasons for the relocation..
SBS

Christchurch shooter planned to attack a third mosque: authorities

 Sydney, Australia, Aug 24 (efe-epa).- The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in..
WorldNews

NSW records three new coronavirus cases as Sydney quarantine guard gets fined for not isolating

 NSW has recorded just three new COVID-19 cases, while an infected hotel quarantine guard has been fined after failing to self-isolate after his test.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alleged drunk hotel guests attempt to run over workers after dispute in India [Video]

Alleged drunk hotel guests attempt to run over workers after dispute in India

This was the shocking moment a group of alleged drunken hotel guests in Jaipur, northern India attempted to run over some workers after an altercation on August 3. Footage shows a verbal altercation..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban avoid hotel quarantine after return to Australia [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban avoid hotel quarantine after return to Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been given special permission to quarantine at home instead of staying at a hotel for two weeks after returning to Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel

 More than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

Sydney quarantine hotel security guard among seven new NSW coronavirus cases

 NSW Health officials have played down fears of a quarantine breach in Sydney after a hotel security guard tested positive for COVID-19 - one of seven new cases...
SBS Also reported by •The Age

Perth man accused of breaching quarantine by climbing out of hotel to visit girlfriend

 The man, who was on a 14-day quarantine order after returning from Sydney, used a ladder on four occasions to climb out of his hotel room, police claim.
The Age


Tweets about this

2GB873

2GB 873 Despite the hotel’s four stars the guests had to be moved. https://t.co/OYLnav94Jq 27 minutes ago

thesorehead

ACV Hundreds of quarantine guests moved from Sydney Travelodge hotel after police audit: https://t.co/NQVmZwr8Gc 31 minutes ago