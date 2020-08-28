Global  
 

‘Bats**t crazy’: Victoria's ‘tinfoil hat brigade’ slammed by police for planning anti-lockdown protest

SBS Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Victoria Police have arrested a man for planning an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne and say the state's "tinfoil hat-wearing brigade" are "alive and well".
