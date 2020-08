Aged care sector to receive $563m package Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Morrison government will pump $563 million into the troubled aged care sector and provide incentives for staff not to work at multiple facilities. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Business News Aged care sector to receive $563m package https://t.co/7ZI9WPWkKj 42 minutes ago [email protected] I don't think that the under resourced staff are the problem. Perhaps there might be an odd sicko, just look at pol… https://t.co/8WlmnkHMU7 4 days ago Jamie Travers RT @pablovinales: "I have been working everyday with the aged care sector, providers, staff and families to ensure that these people in car… 4 days ago Pablo Viñales "I have been working everyday with the aged care sector, providers, staff and families to ensure that these people… https://t.co/xzUIjEPzBn 4 days ago