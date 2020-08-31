|
Palmer builds UAP Qld election war chest
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Clive Palmer's companies have donated more than $80,000 to his United Australia Party, two months out from Queensland's state election.
Clive Palmer Australian businessman and politician
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Clive Palmer's United Australia Party Political party in Australia
