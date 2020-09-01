|
COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter Queensland
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician
Annastacia Palaszczuk slams Scott Morrison and Queensland opposition over 'disgusting' border bullyingIt comes as Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called Ms Palaszczuk "pig-headed" for not relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
SBS
Queensland records eight new coronavirus infections as hospital, corrections facility clusters growPremier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people not to be alarmed by the number, which is the highest since 31 August.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closuresNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
SBS
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Jenna Dewan's uncle dies after battling Covid-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Doctor on COVID vaccine trials, airport screening and indoor diningBritish drug company AstraZeneca says it still expects to know the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020, provided trials can resume promptly...
CBS News
'Guided by the best science': FDA officials pledge to not rush COVID vaccine amid political pressureThe letter comes after the agency came under heavy fire for approving convalescent plasma therapy for emergency use as a COVID-19 treatment.
USATODAY.com
Covid roundup: India registers highest single-day tally of cases; world death toll crosses 900k & more
IndiaTimes
Will world's second COVID-19 vaccine be developed by end of 2020? AstraZeneca confident despite pause in human trialsAccording to a report in Financial Times, AstraZeneca might resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
DNA
Victorian era Period of British history encompassing Queen Victoria's reign
Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown roadmap will see 260,000 more Victorians lose jobsVictorians are already hurting because of the world's strictest lockdown, but shocking new data shows even more pain is to come. Australians are growing..
New Zealand Herald
We asked for your questions on the roadmap out of lockdown for Melbourne and regional Victoria. Here's what you wanted to knowFrom when you can spend time with missed relatives to questions about dental care and income support, here's what Victorians need to know about the steps out of..
SBS
Victoria records 63 new coronavirus cases and five deaths with Daniel Andrews to reveal path out of lockdownThe figures came as the Victorian premier prepares to tell Victorians how and when he will remove the many restrictions on daily life.
SBS
Daniel Andrews to reveal Victoria's path out of coronavirus lockdownPremier Daniel Andrews is expected to tell Victorians how and when he will remove the many restrictions on daily life, as modelling predicts Stage Four..
SBS
Vic premier to reveal path out of lockdownPremier Daniel Andrews is expected to tell Victorians how and when he will remove the many restrictions on daily life at a much-anticipated announcement.
SBS
Brisbane capital city of Queensland, Australia
An Indigenous woman has died in custody at a Brisbane watchhouseA 49-year-old Indigenous woman has died while in custody at the Brisbane watchhouse, with Queensland Police investigating the circumstances of her death.
SBS
Qld virus numbers jump as clusters growQueensland has recorded eight COVID-19 cases with all new infections linked to two clusters at a hospital and corrections facility southwest of Brisbane.
SBS
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Qld premier lashes out at PM's bullyingQueensland's premier has accused the prime minister and the LNP of engaging in disgraceful, disgusting bullying over the state's border closure.
SBS
Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
NSW leaders fire up over Queensland's 'loopy' border closure, as state records nine new coronavirus casesNine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW and 12 people associated with Sydney's Concord and Liverpool hospitals have now tested positive.
SBS
Brisbane Airport (suburb) Suburb of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this