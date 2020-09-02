Global  
 

Tony Abbott slams Victorian COVID-19 lockdown as 'health dictatorship'

SBS Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Tony Abbott has been accused of sinking to a new low after suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally. Mr Abbott said governments were failing to consider the economic costs of the crisis, raising the spectre of sacrificing older lives to protect the livelihoods of younger Australians.
