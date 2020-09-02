Global  
 

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

SBS Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus cases

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport

 NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the..
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport as NSW records 10 new cases

 NSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian resist calls to mandate masks on public transport as state records 10 new cases

 NSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Man comes home to find ceiling collapsed and 2 snakes inside house in Australia

 An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a..
New Zealand Herald

Australia: Snakes crash through roof of house

 Two carpet pythons found slithering about a house in Queensland, Australia, may have been love rivals.
BBC News

COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter Queensland

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS

Clive Palmer's companies donate $80,000 to Queensland election war chest

 Clive Palmer's companies have donated more than $80,000 to his United Australia Party, two months out from Queensland's state election.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW records 17 new coronavirus cases, only one in hotel quarantine

 The NSW premier says the state is tracking positively as virus cases remain mostly linked to known clusters and as numbers in Victoria also stabilise.
SBS

Former NSW MP to face corruption inquiry following cash-for-influence scandal

 Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, after an earlier inquiry in 2018 led to his resignation from parliament.
SBS

ICAC investigates disgraced former NSW MP

 Disgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the NSW corruption watchdog over the cash-for-influence scandal that forced him to quit.
SBS

Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictions

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.Speaking at Friday's press conference,..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: Queensland COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update shortly.
SBS

