|
Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus casesNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transportNSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the..
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport as NSW records 10 new casesNSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resist calls to mandate masks on public transport as state records 10 new casesNSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Man comes home to find ceiling collapsed and 2 snakes inside house in AustraliaAn Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a..
New Zealand Herald
Australia: Snakes crash through roof of houseTwo carpet pythons found slithering about a house in Queensland, Australia, may have been love rivals.
BBC News
COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter QueenslandQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS
Clive Palmer's companies donate $80,000 to Queensland election war chestClive Palmer's companies have donated more than $80,000 to his United Australia Party, two months out from Queensland's state election.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW records 17 new coronavirus cases, only one in hotel quarantineThe NSW premier says the state is tracking positively as virus cases remain mostly linked to known clusters and as numbers in Victoria also stabilise.
SBS
Former NSW MP to face corruption inquiry following cash-for-influence scandalDaryl Maguire will be investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, after an earlier inquiry in 2018 led to his resignation from parliament.
SBS
ICAC investigates disgraced former NSW MPDisgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the NSW corruption watchdog over the cash-for-influence scandal that forced him to quit.
SBS
Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictionsQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.Speaking at Friday's press conference,..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update shortly.
SBS
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this