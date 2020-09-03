Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queensland's coronavirus border demands a 'tall order', NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says

SBS Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 The union for trains, trams and buses in NSW wants COVID marshals on public transport to monitor and enforce regulations and mask wearing on public transport.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
SBS

NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus cases

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport

 NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the..
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new locations added to Qld Covid list

 Nine new locations across Queensland's southeast have been added to an extensive Covid-19 contact tracing list as pressure over the state's border closure..
New Zealand Herald

Man comes home to find ceiling collapsed and 2 snakes inside house in Australia

 An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a..
New Zealand Herald

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Experts urge federal government to block project that would 'destroy' koala habitat in NSW

 Experts have urged the federal environment minister to block a project which will destroy 52 hectares of core koala habitat at Port Stephens in NSW.
SBS

WorldView: Australia bushfires, U.S. airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, Taliban nixes ceasefire

 A New South Wales volunteer firefighter dies battling bushfires, raising the death toll to 10, with no end in sight for beleaguered Australians. The U.S...
CBS News

3 U.S. firefighters die in air tanker crash in Australia

 The U.S. firefighters are dead after their air tanker plane crashed in New South Wales. The three had traveled to Australia to help fight the country's..
CBS News

Tweets about this