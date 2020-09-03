|
Queensland's coronavirus border demands a 'tall order', NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.
