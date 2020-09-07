Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McCormack pulled up on BLM virus link

SBS Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has accepted he was wrong to link a Black Lives Matter rally to the outbreak of Victoria's second coronavirus wave.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael McCormack (Australian politician) Michael McCormack (Australian politician) Australian politician, 18th Deputy Prime Minister of Australia


Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Protests continue in Portland after more than 100 consecutive days

 Portland's protests were declared a "riot" over the weekend, as demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement passed the 100-day mark. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

Black Lives Matter: Portland protester accidentally sets himself on fire

 Shocking footage has captured the moment a protester set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail as unrest gripped major US cities.It was filmed in Portland on..
New Zealand Herald
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest [Video]

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky and Rochester, New York, Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Arizona Trump Supporters Heckle Black Lives Matter Protesters

 A group of mostly Trump supporters went on a verbal tirade against a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Prescott, Arizona, and it's an ugly scene. The..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Mask after mask, Naomi Osaka extends support to 'Black Lives Matter' protest at US Open 2020

 The 2018 US Open champion has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement. In each round, the player born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother,...
Zee News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comChristian PostSOHH

Georgia senator whose event was disrupted by Black Lives Matter says she's holding rioters, DAs accountable

 Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler said her Republican supporters "stood up to" Black Lives Matter protesters disrupting the campaign event.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMid-DaySOHH

Ripples – a short film about being Black in Britain

 Spoken word artist Paul Gialo, and director Adam Savva, team up to create a visual poem about being black in Britain, racism, the importance of the Black Lives...
GScene


Tweets about this