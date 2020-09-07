|
McCormack pulled up on BLM virus link
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has accepted he was wrong to link a Black Lives Matter rally to the outbreak of Victoria's second coronavirus wave.
