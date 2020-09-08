Trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction

FPL crowns new champion after controversy



The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, hasreplaced Bulgarian fantasy football manager Aleksandar Antonov two weeks afterthe end of the season.

