Trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction

SBS Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
An Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction.
