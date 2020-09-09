Global  
 

Nine new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW as Sydney hospital cluster grows

SBS Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Nine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW and 12 people associated with Sydney's Concord and Liverpool hospitals have now tested positive.
