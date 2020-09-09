Nine new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW as Sydney hospital cluster grows

Psychologist jailed for life after bludgeoning his mother to death



A sports psychologist who bludgeoned his mother to death to fund his “shamlifestyle” has been jailed for life. Robert Child, 37, inflicted a “mercilessattack” on his 64-year-old mother Janice as he struck her 31 blows with ahammer as she cowered in the utility room of her home in Woolton, Liverpool,on March 5.

