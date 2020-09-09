|
Trials of Oxford coronavirus vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
An Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction, in what AstraZeneca referred to as a "routine action".
