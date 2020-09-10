Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Qld premier lashes out at PM's bullying

SBS Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Queensland's premier has accused the prime minister and the LNP of engaging in disgraceful, disgusting bullying over the state's border closure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast [Video]

Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast

A 46-year-old Australian man died from a suspected shark attack while surfing off the country's Gold Coast, Queensland police said late on Tuesday, the first in the region in more than 60 years.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

NSW leaders fire up over Queensland's 'loopy' border closure, as state records nine new coronavirus cases

 Nine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW and 12 people associated with Sydney's Concord and Liverpool hospitals have now tested positive.
SBS

Queensland records eight new coronavirus infections as hospital, corrections facility clusters grow

 Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people not to be alarmed by the number, which is the highest since 31 August.
SBS

Qld virus numbers jump as clusters grow

 Queensland has recorded eight COVID-19 cases with all new infections linked to two clusters at a hospital and corrections facility southwest of Brisbane.
SBS

Liberal National Party of Queensland Liberal National Party of Queensland Political party in Queensland, Australia


Related videos from verified sources

PL 'willing to be ambitious' with fans' return [Video]

PL 'willing to be ambitious' with fans' return

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the coronavirus crisis has already cost the Premier League around £700m.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:41Published
Club by club Premier League Transfer News [Video]

Club by club Premier League Transfer News

News of the big moves in the Premier League as Newcastle make two signings and Everton close in on their biggest transfer of the window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:21Published
Premier Craft Beer & Scratch Food [Video]

Premier Craft Beer & Scratch Food

Premier Craft Beer & Scratch Food

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:33Published

Tweets about this