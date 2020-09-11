Global  
 

Scott Morrison calls the QLD premier to allow woman to attend father's funeral

SBS Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he called the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking her to reverse her decision to prevent a woman from attending her father’s funeral today. Yesterday the Queensland premier said she would not be 'intimidated' or 'bullied' from the prime minister about her state's COVID-19 border restrictions.
