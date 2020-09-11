Scott Morrison calls the QLD premier to allow woman to attend father's funeral Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he called the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking her to reverse her decision to prevent a woman from attending her father's funeral today. Yesterday the Queensland premier said she would not be 'intimidated' or 'bullied' from the prime minister about her state's COVID-19 border restrictions.


