Nationals leader John Barilaro declares 'victory' after showdown over NSW koala policy

SBS Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has described his backdown on a threat to leave the coalition as a policy victory on koalas.
 [NFA] A dispute over policies to protect koalas has split the governing coalition in the Australian state of New South Wales in a political drama dubbed the "koala war." Emer McCarthy reports.

