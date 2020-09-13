Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

SBS Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Police have arrested at least one person after an anti-lockdown protest started at Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Multi-billion dollar coronavirus lifeline for Victorian businesses unveiled, as Melbourne lockdown relaxed from midnight

 Victoria reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and seven further deaths on Sunday.
SBS

Multi-billion dollar coronavirus lifeline for Victorian businesses announced, as Melbourne lockdown relaxed from midnight

 Victoria has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and seven further deaths as the state remains on track to ease lockdown restrictions.
SBS

At least three arrested, as police outnumber anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne

 Peaceful anti-lockdown protesters have been pounced on by police in Melbourne as Victoria remains subject to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
SBS

At least three arrested, as police outweigh anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne

 Peaceful anti-lockdown protesters have been pounced on by police in Melbourne as Victoria remains subject to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
SBS

Queen Victoria Market Queen Victoria Market open-air street market in Melbourne, Australia


Related videos from verified sources

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest [Video]

'Masks make us slaves': thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest

Up to 17,000 people, including libertarians and anti-vaccination activists, have marched in Berlin to protest against Germany's coronavirus regulations. Many flouted guidance on wearing masks and..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP [Video]

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

 Police have arrested at least one person after an anti-lockdown protest started at Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

Dozens arrested in Victoria and NSW as hundreds protest coronavirus lockdowns across Australia

 Victoria Police arrested 15 people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne as similar rallies took place across Australia.
SBS

MEDICAL POLICE STATE TYRANNY: Australian police smash down the door of a man and violently arrest him for mentioning anti-lockdown protest

 (Natural News) There’s more breaking news out of Australia, where a full-blown medical police state is now raging out of control, arresting and imprisoning...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

kscancion

arrugas💃🏻Vote by Mail RT @GGevirtz: Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordonez being r… 7 hours ago

Onz_11

Onz Chery 🇭🇹 Police officers burned at least three vehicles to protest against the arrest of five of their colleagues in Port-au… https://t.co/CmjsK46RSG 8 hours ago

GGevirtz

GG ❤🇺🇸❤ 🌊😷 Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/m5rF7qX5G8 10 hours ago

betisedelhom

Betisedelhom ~ 🇵🇸🇧🇴🇻🇪🇾🇪🇸🇾🇭🇰 Freedom RT @euronews: Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordonez being r… 11 hours ago

euronews

euronews Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/onDwzN1phK 12 hours ago

Kh9syl

Kal Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/wu8or9GAIS 14 hours ago

haranatrip

Harana Trip RT @incandesceinto: Michoacán State Police used a bus to drive over teaching college students from Tiripetío, who were blockading a highway… 14 hours ago

QuiteGuy7

BeatIt RT @SBSNews: At least three people have been detained by police and others have been told to move on during a peaceful COVID-19 anti-lockdo… 18 hours ago