Melbourne anti-lockdown protests reignite

arrugas💃🏻Vote by Mail RT @GGevirtz: Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordonez being r… 7 hours ago Onz Chery 🇭🇹 Police officers burned at least three vehicles to protest against the arrest of five of their colleagues in Port-au… https://t.co/CmjsK46RSG 8 hours ago GG ❤🇺🇸❤ 🌊😷 Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/m5rF7qX5G8 10 hours ago Betisedelhom ~ 🇵🇸🇧🇴🇻🇪🇾🇪🇸🇾🇭🇰 Freedom RT @euronews: Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordonez being r… 11 hours ago euronews Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/onDwzN1phK 12 hours ago Kal Three nights of unrest in the Colombian capital began after a video went viral on social media showing Javier Ordon… https://t.co/wu8or9GAIS 14 hours ago Harana Trip RT @incandesceinto: Michoacán State Police used a bus to drive over teaching college students from Tiripetío, who were blockading a highway… 14 hours ago BeatIt RT @SBSNews: At least three people have been detained by police and others have been told to move on during a peaceful COVID-19 anti-lockdo… 18 hours ago