Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top doctors say 'back off' over Qld border

SBS Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Australian Medical Association Queensland has called for the state's chief health officer's critics to "back off" over border closures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Woman drowns at Queensland beach while swimming with daughter

 Heroic early morning surfers desperately tried to save a mother after she and her daughter were caught in rough surf at a popular Queensland beach, but weren't..
New Zealand Herald

NSW records three new coronavirus cases as Queensland border tensions simmer

 NSW's weekly cap on returning overseas travellers will soon rise by 500 as tensions with Queensland simmer over its border policy.
SBS

Just one new local COVID-19 case in NSW

 NSW's weekly cap on returning overseas travellers will soon rise by 500 as tensions with Queensland simmer over its border policy.
SBS

Brett Sutton rose to cult status during the coronavirus pandemic. Jeannette Young received death threats

 Queensland’s chief health officer recently revealed she lives with permanent police protection, raising questions about her treatment compared to male..
SBS

Queensland set to reopen its border to the ACT next week

 Travellers from the ACT will be allowed to enter Queensland from 25 September, as the state recorded no new COVID-19 cases.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Timothy Shea Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case [Video]

Timothy Shea Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case

A Castle Rock man is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, accused of his role in a major plot to defraud donors to a "Build The Wall" online fundraising campaign. Timothy Shea was arrested by Postal..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published
Dome Fire continues to burn near California-Nevada border [Video]

Dome Fire continues to burn near California-Nevada border

Dome Fire continues to burn near the California-Nevada border as a heatwave hits the U.S.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published
BSF jawan injured in firing under suspicious circumstances at International border in J and K [Video]

BSF jawan injured in firing under suspicious circumstances at International border in J and K

A BSF jawan was injured after receiving bullets under suspicious circumstances at the post of International border of Kathua. He was brought to the district hospital in Samba for treatment. After first..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Queensland considers slashing 28-day clock to reopen NSW border

 The bar to reopening the NSW-Queensland border could be halved to a requirement of just two weeks without community transmission. NSW last achieved that in...
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBS

NSW records three new coronavirus cases as Queensland border tensions simmer

 NSW's weekly cap on returning overseas travellers will soon rise by 500 as tensions with Queensland simmer over its border policy.
SBS Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand Herald

Former bikie Shane Bowden charged over border breach

 The former Queensland bikie flew to Brisbane on August 31, where he allegedly provided false information on his border declaration.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this