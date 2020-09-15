|
Labor moves no confidence vote against John Barilaro, as koala policy fallout dominates NSW parliament
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Nationals Leader John Barilaro is still causing headaches for the NSW coalition, with the fallout from the stoush over koala policy dominating state parliament.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Barilaro Super Barilaro Bruz
NSW coalition 'back to business' after first party room meeting since koala policy stoushThe NSW premier says a joint party room meeting was 'cordial and constructive' five days after Nationals leader John Barilaro threatened to implode the..
SBS
John Barilaro's position as NSW Nationals leader 'untenable' after backflip on koala policyThe NSW government has avoided collapse after a backflip by Nationals leader John Barilaro, but one Liberal colleague says his position is now untenable.
SBS
Nationals leader John Barilaro declares 'victory' after showdown over NSW koala policyNSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has described his backdown on a threat to leave the coalition as a policy victory on koalas.
SBS
NSW Nationals to remain in state government after leader John Barilaro backflips on koala policyNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued an ultimatum to her Nationals colleagues on Thursday.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Seven new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW as Newmarch House resident cleared after false-positiveNSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases including two linked to known clusters, three overseas travellers and a resident returning from Victoria.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Tough virus breach crackdown begins in NSWPartygoers in one Aussie state have been put on notice, with a major Covid-19 rule change meaning they could now be slapped with hefty fines. All guests at NSW..
New Zealand Herald
South Australia could drop NSW and ACT border restrictions 'very soon'South Australian Premier Steven Marshall could remove border restrictions for people from NSW and the ACT "very soon".
SBS
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this