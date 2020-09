Mega AFL awards night set for mid-week online broadcast Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Next Thursday the AFL will broadcast the announcement of the 2020 All Australian side along with the Rising Star Award, the AFLPA most valuable player award, the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award and the 2020 Coleman Medal winner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this