Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:33 Published 36 minutes ago

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receives 2020 Liberty Medal



Ginsburg took her seat on the bench in 1993. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:25 Published 22 hours ago