Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne sing John Farnham

SBS Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
A small group of anti-lockdown protesters sang John Farnham's hit 'You're the Voice' to demonstrate against Melbourne's lockdown restrictions at a Melbourne shopping centre.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

John Farnham slams use of 'You're the Voice' at Melbourne lockdown protests

 A small group of anti-lockdown protesters held a demonstration in a Melbourne shopping Centre on Sunday.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown could lift in weeks

 Daniel Andrews has hinted for the first time that Melbourne may be lifted out of lockdown before October 26, maybe even in a couple of weeks. Melburnians are..
New Zealand Herald

Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters arrested and chased by police on horseback

 Police have arrested 16 anti-lockdown protesters and fined 21 others during “chaotic” scenes in Melbourne’s south-east in which demonstrators were chased..
WorldNews

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

 Victoria has recorded 21 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, as Melbourne tackles a suburban cluster and braces for anti-lockdown..
SBS

John Farnham John Farnham Australian singer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Anti-lockdown protesters try to remove police officer's mask [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters try to remove police officer's mask

Protesters attempted to remove a police officer's face mask during an anti-lockdown demo in central London on Saturday (August 29)

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this