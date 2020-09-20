|
Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne sing John Farnham
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
A small group of anti-lockdown protesters sang John Farnham's hit 'You're the Voice' to demonstrate against Melbourne's lockdown restrictions at a Melbourne shopping centre.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
John Farnham slams use of 'You're the Voice' at Melbourne lockdown protestsA small group of anti-lockdown protesters held a demonstration in a Melbourne shopping Centre on Sunday.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown could lift in weeksDaniel Andrews has hinted for the first time that Melbourne may be lifted out of lockdown before October 26, maybe even in a couple of weeks. Melburnians are..
New Zealand Herald
Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters arrested and chased by police on horsebackPolice have arrested 16 anti-lockdown protesters and fined 21 others during “chaotic” scenes in Melbourne’s south-east in which demonstrators were chased..
WorldNews
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 updateVictoria has recorded 21 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, as Melbourne tackles a suburban cluster and braces for anti-lockdown..
SBS
John Farnham Australian singer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this