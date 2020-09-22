|
SA, Qld to relax NSW border restrictions
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
There have been no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 recorded in NSW as Queensland eases its border rules and SA prepares to welcome people from NSW.
