Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast

SBS Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Authorities say another 200 pilot whales have been discovered stranded off Tasmania's west coast, with the majority likely to be dead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: 90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia

90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia 00:55

 At least 90 pilot whales have died after getting stranded in shallow waters off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia. The creatures were from a pod of an estimated 270 pilot whales. Rescue teams are now battling to save the others that are stranded on the sandbar. Footage filmed on September...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Australian rescuers rush to save stranded pilot whales off Tasmania, as dozens die

 Rescuers set free around 25 whales on Tuesday that were marooned on a...
WorldNews

Race to save hundreds of stranded pilot whales as death toll tops 90

 Scores of volunteers are struggling to dislodge almost 200 of the animals from a sandbar off the Australian island of Tasmania.
CBS News

Australia whales: 90 dead in mass stranding off Tasmania

 Rescuers are racing to save the survivors of a group of 270 whales beached off Tasmania's west coast.
BBC News

Race against time as at least one third of pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's coast have died

 Rescuers say a third of about 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's west coast have died, as efforts begin to save the remaining mammals.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Rescue Underway After 270 Whales Are Found Beached in Tasmania [Video]

Rescue Underway After 270 Whales Are Found Beached in Tasmania

Marine biologists race against the clock to rescue the distressed marine mammals. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Shocking scenes as 10 pilot whales wash up dead on Icelandic coast [Video]

Shocking scenes as 10 pilot whales wash up dead on Icelandic coast

At least 10 pilot whales have washed up dead after becoming beached when the tide came in on western Iceland's Álftafjördur. Distressing footage from September 13 shows the partially submerged..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast

 Authorities say another 200 pilot whales have been discovered stranded off Tasmania's west coast, with the majority likely to be dead.
SBS

Rescue Effort Is Underway After Hundreds of Whales Beach Themselves Off Tasmania

 About 270 pilot whales became stranded on the west coast of the island state in Australia. Rescuers estimate that a third of them have already died.
NYTimes.com

Rescue operation underway as 270 whales stranded on Australian coast

 A pod of pilot whales stranded on sandbars off Australia's southern island of Tasmania state.
euronews


Tweets about this

Thomas564

ThomasW RT @BBCWorld: There is a race against time to save around 270 whales who have become stuck on two sand banks and a beach off the coast of T… 4 hours ago