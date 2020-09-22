|
Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Authorities say another 200 pilot whales have been discovered stranded off Tasmania's west coast, with the majority likely to be dead.
