Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 14 hours ago 90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia 00:55 At least 90 pilot whales have died after getting stranded in shallow waters off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia. The creatures were from a pod of an estimated 270 pilot whales. Rescue teams are now battling to save the others that are stranded on the sandbar. Footage filmed on September...