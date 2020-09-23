Global  
 

Three women were murdered in Claremont. This is why it took two decades to reach a verdict

SBS Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
After years of fear, grief and mystery - and a seven-month trial - Australians will learn on Thursday if Bradley Robert Edwards is the Claremont serial killer. Here's how the long investigation unfolded.
As Auslan interpreters take centre stage, more Australians than ever are learning the language

 A Melbourne Auslan training program says they have seen around an 80 per cent spike in people looking to enroll in their lessons since the beginning of the year.
Culturally diverse Australians living with dementia 'face extra challenges'

 The number of Australians living with dementia from non-English speaking backgrounds is estimated to be around one in eight - and as high as one in six in..
'They're misunderstood': Culturally diverse Australians living with dementia 'face extra challenges'

 The number of Australians living with dementia from non-English speaking backgrounds is estimated to be around one in eight - and as high as one in six in..
Australians must wait beyond October for decision on COVID-19 supplement payment

 From next week, the coronavirus supplement payment will be reduced by $300 to $250 a fortnight.
