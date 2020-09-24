Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three people injured after car drives off cliff onto Newcastle beach

Brisbane Times Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Emergency services were called to Bar Beach about 10.25am following reports that a car had gone off a cliff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teens who died in Port St. Lucie car crash last weekend remembered at baseball field [Video]

Teens who died in Port St. Lucie car crash last weekend remembered at baseball field

Friends and family of the three Port St. Lucie teens that were tragically killed in last weekend's car crash gathered at Whispering Pines Park on Saturday to honor them.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:38Published
Seat and Water sports - this is how you should load your car [Video]

Seat and Water sports - this is how you should load your car

When summer comes along, water sports are on the rise. Many of these, such as diving or paddle surf, require specific equipment that must be transported correctly in your car without compromising..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:06Published
Illegally Parked Car Gets Carried Off [Video]

Illegally Parked Car Gets Carried Off

Occurred on July 31, 2020 / Poole, Dorset, UK Info from Licensor: "Any hot day results in people flocking to the coast of Sandbanks Beach Poole Dorset. Some drivers park their cars on double yellow..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this