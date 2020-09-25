|
Watch: Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is giving evidence to the hotel quarantine inquiry. He's expected to face tough questions on who's decision it was to use private security guards for hotel quarantine.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Victoria records 14 new cases as Premier Daniel Andrews offers hope for October roadmapVictoria has had eight virus fatalities - taking the state death toll to 781 and the national figure to 869 - and recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus.
SBS
Victoria records 14 new cases and 8 deaths as state prepares for cautious easing of restrictionsMetropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling case average has now fallen to 25.1 infections a day, but Premier Daniel Andrews has been talking down the prospect of..
SBS
Victoria records 12 new cases as Daniel Andrews promises 'steady and safe steps' to ease restrictionsVictoria has had two more coronavirus fatalities - taking the state death toll to 773 and the national figure to 861 - and 12 new cases of infection.
SBS
Victoria records 12 new cases as Daniel Andrews promises 'safe and steps' to ease restrictionsPremier Daniel Andrews says he could go further than expected when he announces an easing of Melbourne's coronavirus restrictions.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this