Watch: Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry

SBS Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is giving evidence to the hotel quarantine inquiry. He's expected to face tough questions on who's decision it was to use private security guards for hotel quarantine.
Victoria records 14 new cases as Premier Daniel Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

 Victoria has had eight virus fatalities - taking the state death toll to 781 and the national figure to 869 - and recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus.
SBS

Victoria records 14 new cases and 8 deaths as state prepares for cautious easing of restrictions

 Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling case average has now fallen to 25.1 infections a day, but Premier Daniel Andrews has been talking down the prospect of..
SBS

Victoria records 12 new cases as Daniel Andrews promises 'steady and safe steps' to ease restrictions

 Victoria has had two more coronavirus fatalities - taking the state death toll to 773 and the national figure to 861 - and 12 new cases of infection.
SBS

Victoria records 12 new cases as Daniel Andrews promises 'safe and steps' to ease restrictions

 Premier Daniel Andrews says he could go further than expected when he announces an easing of Melbourne's coronavirus restrictions.
SBS

