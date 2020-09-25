Watch: Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry

ACV Victoria records 14 new cases as Premier Daniel Andrews offers hope for October roadmap: https://t.co/VG9W7dAtsN 25 minutes ago

London & Essex Airport Transfer Taxi Chauffeur Coronavirus live update Australia: Daniel Andrews to face hotel quarantine inquiry as Victoria records 14 new cases… https://t.co/Lm34mVYggw 31 minutes ago

💧Ray Wilton 💧💦 Coronavirus live update Australia: Daniel Andrews to face hotel quarantine inquiry as Victoria records 14 new cases… https://t.co/UjP3hU1Mq6 39 minutes ago

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus live update Australia: Daniel Andrews to face hotel quarantine inquiry as Victoria records 14 new cases… https://t.co/e3sThcIVjG 39 minutes ago

Catching up-definitely antifascist Coronavirus live update Australia: Daniel Andrews to face hotel quarantine inquiry as Victoria records 14 new cases… https://t.co/4e7iZZ08Oc 39 minutes ago

Robert Amore RT @GoldingCartoons: Melbourne will not take "massive steps" out of lockdown on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews has warned https://t.co/GLwr… 51 minutes ago

Alex Albert Coronavirus live update Australia: Daniel Andrews to face hotel quarantine inquiry as Victoria records 14 new cases… https://t.co/qOdHXBEvWL 56 minutes ago