Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize

SBS Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Artist and Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, for his portrait of Indigenous footballer and community leader Adam Goodes.
 Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
 Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
 Wongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait.
 Artist and Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, for his portrait of Indigenous footballer and community leader Adam Goodes.
