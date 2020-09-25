Nicholas Dinopoulos RT @ABCIndigenous: ‘It only took 99 years!’ Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Indigenous artist to win the Archibald Prize with self po… 7 minutes ago 💧John Locker 'It only took 99 years': Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize… https://t.co/dRfhvMueUj 9 minutes ago Mary Kerr RT @SBSNews: Artist and Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won this year's Archibald Prize, for his portrait of himself alongside c… 28 minutes ago Rhonda Lee No surprise here! This painting isn't up to the usual Archibald prize standard! A 10 year old could do better!!… https://t.co/e729dl7nbd 30 minutes ago Kaz Rockchick🐨🐾🐾🍃🇦🇺 'It only took 99 years': Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize Oh Vincen… https://t.co/rxX8dREPYV 1 hour ago