|
Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Artist and Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, for his portrait of Indigenous footballer and community leader Adam Goodes.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vincent Namatjira Australian Aboriginal artist
'It only took 99 years': Vincent Namatjira becomes the first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald PrizeWestern Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
SBS
Vincent Namatjira becomes first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald PrizeWestern Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
SBS
Adam Goodes Australian rules footballer
Archibald Prize portraiture prize
The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announcedWongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will..
SBS
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this