Elleegant Cup ride is Zahra's to lose as JMac plans Melbourne trip Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The prized ride on Verry Elleegant in this year’s Melbourne Cup will be Mark Zahra’s to lose as James McDonald prepares to make the trip to Melbourne after the Everest. 👓 View full article

