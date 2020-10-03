Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Andrews hits out at 'unacceptable' scenes from crowded St Kilda beach

SBS Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, where there has also been eight new diagnoses over the past 24 hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

 Victoria's coronavirus death toll has hit 800 amid two new fatalities and 15 new cases. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are live with..
SBS

Daniel Andrews says Victoria 'so, so close' to taking a 'big step' as state records just five new cases

 Victoria has had three more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 787 and the national figure to 875, but the number of new cases dropped to just five.
SBS

Daniel Andrews says Victoria 'so, so close' to take 'big step' as state records just five new cases

 Victoria has had three more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 787 and the national figure to 875, but the number of new cases dropped to just five.
SBS

Melbourne's nightly coronavirus curfew to be lifted as state records 16 new cases, two deaths

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions from Monday as he said the state was "ahead of schedule" on the..
SBS

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Humanigen gets positive feedback from FDA ahead of emergency use application for coronavirus drug lenzilumab

 Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration said its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for its coronavirus...
Proactive Investors

Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart kit to be used with saline oral rinse COVID-19 RT-PCR test

 Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) (FRA:C97) revealed on Friday that its CLIA-certified customer Access Genetics LLC dba OralDNA Labs, which uses the company’s...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •The Verge

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Risk Factors

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Risk Factors Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump’s medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19.  "The more severe complications...
Newsy Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-DayThe VergeCBS News

Tweets about this