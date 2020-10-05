Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Territory to open borders to regional Victorians after they 'crushed' coronavirus

SBS Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The Northern Territory plans to allow residents of regional Victoria to visit from 2 November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victorian era Victorian era Period of British history encompassing Queen Victoria's reign


Northern Territory Northern Territory Federal territory of Australia

Remember Quexit? Five reasons you should not take your eyes off the Queensland election

 While the Northern Territory went to the polls in late August and the ACT will vote on 17 October, Queensland’s will be the most significant election in..
SBS

NSW records five new local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to Sydneysiders

 NSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
SBS

NSW expecting more local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to Sydneysiders

 NSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
SBS

Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best place to see

 Uluru or the Ayers Rock, the sacred Aboriginal site in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), was on Thursday named as the world's third-best places to see. The..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GomathiRaghava4

Gomathi Raghavan RT @thehawk: Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best places to see #Ausaboriginal #site #worlds #bestplaces https://t.co/O3IeyVtQNO 10 hours ago

AAWorldHeritage

AboutWorldHeritage Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best place to see; IANS https://t.co/rUIxIskFwg via @wordpressdotcom 3 days ago

TheAsianInduk

theasianindependent Aus aboriginal site named world’s 3rd best places to see https://t.co/SyZIBaqy8O via @Asian Independent https://t.co/CwVCflKiqI 3 days ago

WeForNews

We For News #Uluru or the #AyersRock, the sacred #Aboriginal site in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), was on Thursday named… https://t.co/n1oz1uSncR 3 days ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best place to see #Australia #Occenia #AyersRock #Uluru #Site https://t.co/ozfJybxpmi 3 days ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best places to see - https://t.co/KVwFRXaF5S https://t.co/HyzKpaaV44 3 days ago

SalaKhabri

khabri sala Aus aboriginal site named world’s 3rd best place to see https://t.co/10vystVSg9 3 days ago

indiatvnews

India TV Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best place to see https://t.co/33oLMz6qFn 3 days ago