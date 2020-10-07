Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice Presidential debate: Who is the moderator Susan Page?

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Susan Page, the longtime Washington bureau chief for American daily newspaper USA Today, will be in charge of keeping the candidates in line at the vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New precautions for vice-presidential debate

New precautions for vice-presidential debate 00:17

 And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the vice-presidential debate right here on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published
Political analysts preview vice presidential debate [Video]

Political analysts preview vice presidential debate

Political analysts preview vice presidential debate

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:05Published
Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Susan Page: Five things to know about the moderator of Wednesday's VP debate

 Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, will moderate the debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020...
WorldNews


Tweets about this