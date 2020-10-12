|
Scott Morrison's car splashed with fake blood by refugee rights activists in Queensland
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Scott Morrison's visit to the University of Queensland turned sour this morning after his car and a university building were hit with fake blood.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
Refugee advocates hurl red paint at Australian PM Scott Morrison's carScott Morrison's car has been vandalised by refugee advocates during a visit to the University of Queensland.The protesters on Monday threw red paint at the..
New Zealand Herald
'Not something to boast of': Scott Morrison criticises Annastacia Palaszczuk over Queensland border closuresPrime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than 'absolutely necessary' because it's hurting jobs.
SBS
Don't boast about Qld border closure: PMPrime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than "absolutely necessary" because it's hurting jobs.
SBS
Scott Morrison says the budget delivers for 'all Australians'. Are women being left behind?Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his budget as a response for all Australians against criticism women are set to benefit less from stimulus measures.
SBS
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Sydney nurse tests positive to COVID-19 as NSW records three new casesNSW has recorded just two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus as its war of words with the Queensland government continues.
SBS
NSW records two new local COVID-19 casesNSW has recorded just two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus as the war of words between the NSW and Queensland governments continues.
SBS
University of Queensland University in Australia
Tweets about this