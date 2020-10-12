Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Morrison's car splashed with fake blood by refugee rights activists in Queensland

SBS Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Scott Morrison's visit to the University of Queensland turned sour this morning after his car and a university building were hit with fake blood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Oz PM harangued by refugee rights protesters

Oz PM harangued by refugee rights protesters 01:10

 Protesters vandalise Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car during his visit to the University of Queensland.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Refugee advocates hurl red paint at Australian PM Scott Morrison's car

 Scott Morrison's car has been vandalised by refugee advocates during a visit to the University of Queensland.The protesters on Monday threw red paint at the..
New Zealand Herald

'Not something to boast of': Scott Morrison criticises Annastacia Palaszczuk over Queensland border closures

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than 'absolutely necessary' because it's hurting jobs.
SBS

Don't boast about Qld border closure: PM

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than "absolutely necessary" because it's hurting jobs.
SBS

Scott Morrison says the budget delivers for 'all Australians'. Are women being left behind?

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his budget as a response for all Australians against criticism women are set to benefit less from stimulus measures.
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Sydney nurse tests positive to COVID-19 as NSW records three new cases

 NSW has recorded just two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus as its war of words with the Queensland government continues.
SBS

NSW records two new local COVID-19 cases

 NSW has recorded just two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus as the war of words between the NSW and Queensland governments continues.
SBS

University of Queensland University of Queensland University in Australia


Tweets about this

bigtoes44

Therese RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car has been splashed with red paint by refugee rights activists during his visit to the Unive… 2 hours ago

MamdouhSukkarie

Mamdouh Sukkarieh Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been escorted from a University of Queensland building by police after his car wa… https://t.co/kJtwkmVFlS 4 hours ago

Slinky8319

Paul Rosenthal Trust me when I say this won't help their cause!! Also what's with the very lax security? #auspol Reminded me of th… https://t.co/nvLJSfY6Zm 5 hours ago

Bharatwashi1

🇮🇳Bharatwashi🇮🇳 RT @goachronicle: Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's vehicle has been splashed with red paint by refugee rights protesters… 6 hours ago

TN_Chronicle

Tamil Nadu Chronicle Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's vehicle has been splashed with red paint by refugee rights prote… https://t.co/A4jw0pPhcP 6 hours ago

goachronicle

GoaChronicle Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's vehicle has been splashed with red paint by refugee rights prote… https://t.co/5KHMUP9R2W 6 hours ago

GeorgeSalt5

George Salt #ScottyFromMarketing answering questions at the Sports Rorts Enquiry https://t.co/AIJLTU8rdJ 7 hours ago

GeorgeSalt5

George Salt #ScottyFromMarketing answering questions at the Aged care Royal Commission https://t.co/AIJLTU8rdJ 7 hours ago