NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to face no-confidence vote after Daryl Maguire revelations
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a vote of no-confidence after details of her five-year secret relationship with a disgraced former MP were made public.
