Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to face no-confidence vote after Daryl Maguire revelations

SBS Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a vote of no-confidence after details of her five-year secret relationship with a disgraced former MP were made public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

Watch: NSW parliament question time

 We're live with question time in NSW parliament, where NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face colleagues after details of her five-year secret relationship..
SBS

Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

 NSW Health has issued an alert after two doctors from a southwestern Sydney medical centre were diagnosed with COVID-19. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state..
SBS

'She fell in love with the wrong guy': Gladys Berejiklian draws support after Daryl Maguire revelations

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a vote of no-confidence after details of her five-year secret relationship with a disgraced former MP were made public.
SBS

'That is no-one's business except for hers': Anthony Albanese defends embattled Gladys Berejiklian

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a vote of no-confidence after details of her five-year secret relationship with a disgraced former MP were made public.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Doctors, disability worker among new NSW coronavirus cases as outdoor dining, music restrictions eased

 COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney have continued to grow, while the NSW government has eased restrictions on outdoor dining and music performances.
SBS

Doctors, disability worker among new NSW COVID-19 cases

 The COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow with five of seven new locally acquired infections coming from the same household.
SBS

Seven new local COVID-19 cases in NSW

 The COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow with five-of-seven new locally acquired infections coming from the same household in the hot-spot.
SBS

Daryl Maguire Daryl Maguire New South Wales politician

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to resign despite bombshell news at corruption inquiry

 It comes after Ms Berejiklian gave evidence to an ICAC inquiry on Monday investigating former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.
SBS

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian refuses to resign despite bombshell relationship news at corruption inquiry

 It comes after Ms Berejiklian gave evidence to an ICAC inquiry on Monday investigating former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian admits 'close personal relationship' with ex-MP at ICAC hearing

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted she was in a "close personal relationship" with ex-MP Daryl Maguire, who's the subject of an anti-corruption probe.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'I have done nothing wrong': Berejiklian defends relationship again

 Gladys Berejiklian has been forced to defend her relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, who is the subject of a corruption inquiry.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •SBSBrisbane TimesThe Age

Watch: NSW parliament question time

 We're live with question time in NSW parliament, where NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face colleagues after details of her five-year secret relationship...
SBS

Tablet interactive: Gladys Berejiklian

 Gladys Berejiklian refuses to resign after Daryl Maguire relationship revelations.
The Age Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

nic_fri

Nic Fri RT @SatPaper: Today in The Briefing: "New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to face a motion of no confidence in her government… 10 minutes ago

thesorehead

ACV NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to face no confidence vote after Daryl Maguire revelations: https://t.co/QW7IHRIDIG 22 minutes ago

OutandA

OutandAbout RT @10NewsFirstSyd: .@Lachlan_Kennedy is live at State Parliament, with the latest details on the motion of no confidence Gladys Berejiklia… 44 minutes ago

SydneyPead

Sydney Pead RT @10NewsFirstSyd: After 24 hours of turmoil, Gladys Berejiklian returned to Parliament today to face intense questioning over her now ver… 1 hour ago

10NewsFirstSyd

10 News First Sydney .@Lachlan_Kennedy is live at State Parliament, with the latest details on the motion of no confidence Gladys Bereji… https://t.co/EuJbsqegG8 2 hours ago

10NewsFirstSyd

10 News First Sydney After 24 hours of turmoil, Gladys Berejiklian returned to Parliament today to face intense questioning over her now… https://t.co/At2ZqyO7Q0 2 hours ago

AustraliaPossum

AustraliaPossum🇦🇺 RT @SBSNews: We're live with question time in NSW parliament, where NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face colleagues after details of he… 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News We're live with question time in NSW parliament, where NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face colleagues after de… https://t.co/Z5pux5tj8I 5 hours ago