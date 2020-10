Rosemary Bolger The consequences of political activism in Florida retirement villages: a poor retired real estate agent was told he… https://t.co/iA3HjhNzTJ 3 days ago

Reid Butler Do yourself a favour and read this from @KnottMatthew ... forget DC...the real drama is unfolding in America’s bigg… https://t.co/r7w7gYgpXU 1 week ago

Tim Richards Amusing or tragic, not quite sure. | Battle of the golf carts: while The Villages bills itself as "America's friend… https://t.co/2PxPZs3P8Z 1 week ago

John Pollock Battle of golf carts for election swing https://t.co/CXVoOmsSBU Village of the idiots. 1 week ago

Peter Bell Sydney wow !!! AS THEY SAY ONLY IN AMERICA!!! https://t.co/6L50VW1r2R 1 week ago

Phil Gorman RT @theage: Golf carts are not only the favoured mode of transport at this Florida retirement hub, but of political protest. And those poli… 1 week ago