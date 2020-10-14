Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daryl Maguire admits accepting 'thousands in cash' as an MP, while Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote

SBS Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a no confidence vote in parliament, after her former partner Daryl Maguire faced ICAC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

Daryl Maguire admits accepting 'thousands in cash' as an MP, as Gladys Berejiklian survives no-confidence vote

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament, as her former partner Daryl Maguire made a slew of admissions to the ICAC in his..
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian strongly defends her role following Maguire revelations

 The NSW Premier changed her tone with reporters at a COVID-19 press conference when questions turned to the ICAC inquiry and her involvement with former MP,..
SBS

Daryl Maguire admits he received 'thousands in cash' as an MP, while Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face a no confidence vote in parliament, as her former boyfriend Daryl Maguire faces ICAC.
SBS

Daryl Maguire admits he received 'thousands in cash' in MP office, as Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face a no confidence vote in parliament, as her former boyfriend Daryl Maguire faces ICAC.
SBS

Daryl Maguire Daryl Maguire New South Wales politician


New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases

 COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow, with authorities issuing alerts for Woolworths, Aldi, Bunnings and McDonalds outlets in the area.
SBS

Independent Commission Against Corruption (New South Wales) Independent Commission Against Corruption (New South Wales) Anti-corruption agency in New South Wales, Australia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

azahynes

Aza 🌏 RT @randlight: https://t.co/ngM4pW9pzr The embattled New South Wales premier faced public criticism in 2018 when it was revealed she had pr… 58 minutes ago

randlight

Mari R https://t.co/ngM4pW9pzr The embattled New South Wales premier faced public criticism in 2018 when it was revealed s… https://t.co/BViVl36S5g 1 hour ago

JohnLee84586356

GinJohn RT @cayteya: 2013: Mr Maguire and Ms Wang running visa migration scheme via himself or G8wayInternational company, often in parliamentary o… 1 hour ago

cayteya

Cayteya 2013: Mr Maguire and Ms Wang running visa migration scheme via himself or G8wayInternational company, often in parl… https://t.co/ebuyk2OozO 2 hours ago

suzlette333

Susan Taylor👁️ 😷🐨 #DanIsHereToStay #Renewables RT @suzlette333: Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote as Daryl Maguire fronts ICAC inquiry. #nswpol https://t.co/zJbebi5G7w via @SB… 2 hours ago

RrRjrobinson9

🔥💧😷Russ Robinson NSW Premier Berejiklian faces a reckoning https://t.co/ccV8Rjt0ga A relatively small political group (called the… https://t.co/7mxyH4H5x9 4 hours ago

MorpheusBeing

💧Morpheus #DonutEconomy RT @SBSNews: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's leadership is under intense pressure as crossbench support that the coalition government need… 4 hours ago

ShortWellah

The⚡BOLT Corrupt NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian faces defeat in Upper House via no confidence motion. Fishers and Shooters p… https://t.co/KeyoznSL7b 4 hours ago