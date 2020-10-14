Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daryl Maguire admits accepting 'thousands in cash' as an MP, as Gladys Berejiklian survives no-confidence vote

SBS Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament, as her former partner Daryl Maguire made a slew of admissions to the ICAC in his first day of evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daryl Maguire Daryl Maguire

Daryl Maguire admits to using his public office for personal profit, as Gladys Berejiklian fights for her job

 Pressure on NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's leadership ramped up on Wednesday, as her former partner, Daryl Maguire, admitted at ICAC to a string of corruption..
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian strongly defends her role following Maguire revelations

 The NSW Premier changed her tone with reporters at a COVID-19 press conference when questions turned to the ICAC inquiry and her involvement with former MP,..
SBS

Daryl Maguire admits accepting 'thousands in cash' as an MP, while Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a no confidence vote in parliament, after her former partner Daryl Maguire faced ICAC.
SBS

Daryl Maguire admits he received 'thousands in cash' as an MP, while Gladys Berejiklian faces no-confidence vote

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will face a no confidence vote in parliament, as her former boyfriend Daryl Maguire faces ICAC.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician


New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Man charged with murder of Kiwi firefighter Ian Pullen

 A man has been charged with murdering a Kiwi firefighter in NSW's Hunter Region two years ago.The body of 43-year-old Ian Pullen was found on the side of the..
New Zealand Herald

NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases

 COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow, with authorities issuing alerts for Woolworths, Aldi, Bunnings and McDonalds outlets in the area.
SBS

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote [Video]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

Several opposition parties reject preliminary results showing four parties crossing the threshold to get representation in Parliament.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:49Published
Misbehaviour of parliamentarians with RS Deputy Speaker is political hooliganism: Hardeep Singh Puri [Video]

Misbehaviour of parliamentarians with RS Deputy Speaker is political hooliganism: Hardeep Singh Puri

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Union Ministre Hardeep Singh Puri talked about the misbehaviour of parliamentarians with the Deputy Speaker. He said that whatever happened on September 20 in the Parliament with Deputy Speaker is not parliamentary democracy or political dissent. "This is 'political hooliganism'. It is being done by taking advantage of democracy", added Puri.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws [Video]

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

Boris Johnson is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to debateand vote on future restrictions, with more than 50 Tory MPs signalling theycould rebel on the matter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Independent Commission Against Corruption (New South Wales) Independent Commission Against Corruption (New South Wales) Anti-corruption agency in New South Wales, Australia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RrRjrobinson9

🔥💧😷Russ Robinson NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases https://t.co/6NgCdDNyjE Relax just… https://t.co/8tuHZkDIiU 32 minutes ago

max_power50

Max Power NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases https://t.co/9Rbaakxz9y via @SBSNews 5 hours ago

EricMcFadyen

Eric McFadyen💧 RT @SBSNews: The NSW government has slammed the brakes on easing more restrictions, as the state records another 11 locally transmitted cas… 7 hours ago

thesorehead

ACV NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases: https://t.co/4uga46SbVL 8 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News The NSW government has slammed the brakes on easing more restrictions, as the state records another 11 locally tran… https://t.co/HJqbz1lcKw 8 hours ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @MackenzieJScott: Housing demand rose spiked in Victoria last week in response to the easing of restrictions on Melbourne’s real estate… 1 week ago

MackenzieJScott

Mackenzie Scott Housing demand rose spiked in Victoria last week in response to the easing of restrictions on Melbourne’s real esta… https://t.co/hSGVKyNUVL 1 week ago