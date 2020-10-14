Daryl Maguire admits accepting 'thousands in cash' as an MP, as Gladys Berejiklian survives no-confidence vote

Misbehaviour of parliamentarians with RS Deputy Speaker is political hooliganism: Hardeep Singh Puri



While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Union Ministre Hardeep Singh Puri talked about the misbehaviour of parliamentarians with the Deputy Speaker. He said that whatever happened on September 20 in the Parliament with Deputy Speaker is not parliamentary democracy or political dissent. "This is 'political hooliganism'. It is being done by taking advantage of democracy", added Puri.

