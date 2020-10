AFL preliminary final LIVE updates: Port Adelaide v Richmond Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

It's do-or-die at the Adelaide Oval. Richmond and Port Adelaide duke it out for a spot in the 2020 grand final. It would be Port's first since 2007, and the Tigers have been in two since 2017. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this