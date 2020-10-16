Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daryl Maguire says his 'close personal relationship' with Gladys Berejiklian could have started in 2013

SBS Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
An anti-corruption inquiry into Daryl Maguire - disgraced former MP and former partner of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - is due to conclude on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daryl Maguire Daryl Maguire

NSW ICAC apologises to premier, Daryl Maguire for uploading their relationship details

 An anti-corruption inquiry into Daryl Maguire - disgraced former MP and former partner of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - is due to conclude on Friday.
SBS

NSW ICAC apologises to premier, Maguire

 An anti-corruption inquiry into Daryl Maguire - disgraced former MP and former partner of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - is due to conclude on Friday.
SBS

Daryl Maguire reveals to NSW ICAC he took a property developer into Gladys Berejiklian's office

 Daryl Maguire brought a property developer into the office of his then-secret lover, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, but insists planning wasn't discussed.
SBS

Maguire took developer to meet premier

 Daryl Maguire brought a property developer into the office of his then-secret lover, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, but insists planning wasn't discussed.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

The long history of political corruption in NSW — and the downfall of MPs, ministers and premiers

 Gladys Berejiklian is hardly the first NSW politician to become enmeshed in scandal, with corruption in the state's political culture dating back to its founding..
SBS

NSW records six new community coronavirus cases as authorities issue new health alerts

 As numerous health alerts are issued, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is warning the state is at a critical point with more COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney's west.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW reports five new coronavirus cases with one linked to Lakemba cluster

 NSW has recorded five new COVID-19 cases overnight, including one case of community transmission linked to a Lakemba cluster that now totals 16 people.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

NSW ICAC apologises to premier, Daryl Maguire for uploading their relationship details

 An anti-corruption inquiry into Daryl Maguire - disgraced former MP and former partner of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - is due to conclude on Friday.
SBS

The long history of political corruption in NSW — and the downfall of MPs, ministers and premiers

 Gladys Berejiklian is hardly the first NSW politician to become enmeshed in scandal, with corruption in the state's political culture dating back to its founding...
SBS


Tweets about this