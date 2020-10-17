Global  
 

Seventeen travellers from New Zealand leave Melbourne Airport in a breach of the trans-Tasman bubble

SBS Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia

First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia 01:17

 Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus outbreak. Ryan Brooks reports.

