Seventeen travellers from New Zealand leave Melbourne Airport in a breach of the trans-Tasman bubble
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
