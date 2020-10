A day for the ages for Zahra and Waller as Verry Elleegant takes Caulfield Cup Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chris Waller landed his first Caulfield Cup, as did jockey Mark Zahra, when classy mare Verry Elleegant landed the $5 million plus prize from Irish raider 👓 View full article

The Age





