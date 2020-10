You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Can’t win even 1-2 seats…’: Sushil Modi’s jibe at LJP over seat-sharing



Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13 Published 22 hours ago ‘Urge Centre to amend Delhi University Act’: Kejriwal on high cut-offs



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre needs to amend the Delhi University Act to ensure that more colleges and universities can be opened in the capital. The Delhi Chief.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:24 Published 1 day ago Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests



Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand. Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:38 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this