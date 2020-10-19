|
Italian politician slams Halloween celebrations amidst coronavirus restrictions
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The governor of Italy's Campania region warned Italians not to embrace the 'immense stupid American extravagance' of Halloween, while announcing a 10pm curfew for the Halloween weekend.
