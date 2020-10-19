Global  
 

Italian politician slams Halloween celebrations amidst coronavirus restrictions

SBS Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The governor of Italy's Campania region warned Italians not to embrace the 'immense stupid American extravagance' of Halloween, while announcing a 10pm curfew for the Halloween weekend.
